Real Madrid through to Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid is the first team to book a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final after beating rivals Barcelona 3-2 in extra time today.

Federico Valverde slotted in the winner after Ansu Fati’s late equalizer forced extra time in Saudi Arabia.

In a thrilling El Clasico clash, Real took the lead three times, with Barca coming back twice before Valverde eventually made it 3-2.

Article continues after advertisement

Benzema, who played in Vinicius Junior for the 25th-minute opener, also hit the post in normal time and came close to extending Real’s lead with minutes to go in extra time.

🗣️💥 @Casemiro: It was a very important match, a difficult #ElClásico with both teams playing well. We knew it would be difficult. We worked well and that’s what was key. The entire team’s commitement. pic.twitter.com/uj3gttAaIt — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2022

Real striker Karim Benzema scored and assisted in normal time, but Luuk de Jong and Fati levelled in each half.

🎙️ @MrAncelotti: “The team was ready for these kinds of matches. It was always going to be a close match. We especially played well in the first half, we were effective from the back and on the counter. We made mistakes from tiredness but our counter attacks were efficient.” pic.twitter.com/eW6tFcDiHG — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2022

[Source: BBC]