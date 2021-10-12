Real Madrid striker on trial

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has gone on trial in France.

He is accused of participating in an attempt to blackmail fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape found on his phone.

He has ridiculed the charge against him as a masquerade and did not appear at the court in Versailles.

Article continues after advertisement

The case dates back to June 2015, when the two footballers were at a France training camp.

The saga rocked French football and both players lost their places in the team .

He is on trial with four other men.

[Source: BBC Sport]