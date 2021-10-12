Football
Real Madrid striker on trial
October 21, 2021 5:00 am
Karim Benzema [Source: Reuters]
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has gone on trial in France.
He is accused of participating in an attempt to blackmail fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape found on his phone.
He has ridiculed the charge against him as a masquerade and did not appear at the court in Versailles.
The case dates back to June 2015, when the two footballers were at a France training camp.
The saga rocked French football and both players lost their places in the team .
He is on trial with four other men.
[Source: BBC Sport]
