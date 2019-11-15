Home

Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 9, 2020 9:50 am

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Toni Kroos’ opportunistic goal direct from a corner in the 15th minute boosted Madrid’s confidence as Isco increased their lead to two-nil before the breather.

Luca Modric made it 3-0 in the second half before Daniel Parejo scored a late consolation from the penalty spot to take the final score to 3-1.

Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid who will play in the second semifinal tomorrow at 8am.

The final will be held on Monday at 6am at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

[Source: BBC]

