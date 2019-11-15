Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Toni Kroos’ opportunistic goal direct from a corner in the 15th minute boosted Madrid’s confidence as Isco increased their lead to two-nil before the breather.

Luca Modric made it 3-0 in the second half before Daniel Parejo scored a late consolation from the penalty spot to take the final score to 3-1.

🎙💬👍 @lukamodric10: “Hey, madridistas! I hope you enjoyed tonight’s match and we’ll see you on Sunday!” #RMSuperCopa pic.twitter.com/s2lI0OTSal — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 8, 2020

Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid who will play in the second semifinal tomorrow at 8am.

The final will be held on Monday at 6am at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

[Source: BBC]