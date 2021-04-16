Home

Full Coverage
Football

Real Madrid president certain ESL is on standby

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 5:35 am
[Source: MARCA]

Despite the withdrawal of nine clubs, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is certain the European Super League is on standby.

All six Premier League clubs involved have withdrawn including Spanish club Atletico Madrid and Italian sides AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have not withdrawn, although Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said the project could not now proceed.

The President of Barcelona president Joan Laporta echoed Perez’s comments, saying a new competition is required to ensure the financial health of the game.

[Source:BBC Sport]

