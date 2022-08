[Source: BBC]

Defending La Liga champion Real Madrid came from a goal down to defeat newly promoted Almeria 2-1.

Almeria led the match for 55 minutes after they scored in just the 6th minute.

Real Madrid’s equalizer came in the 61st minute before David Alaba netted the winner 14 minutes later.

In other results, Valencia beat Girona 1-0 and Real Sociedad defeat Cadiz 1-0.