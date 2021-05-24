Real Madrid maintains lead in La Liga

Real Madrid extended its lead at the top of La Liga to eight points.

The side eased to a 4-1 home win over Valencia.

Karim Benzema led the team to a halftime lead with a shot-on penalty in the 43rd minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Valencia were angered by the decision and faded badly, allowing Vinicius Junior two simple second-half finishes.

Benzema struck again the 88th minute, pouncing on a rebound from a penalty.

The French striker now has 301 goals for Real and trails only Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and Alfredo Di Stéfano in the club’s all-time list of top scorers.

[Source: BBC Sport]