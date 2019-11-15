Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Bayern win in Champions League

Eight thrilling encounters were experienced in the Champions League this morning.

Rodrygo’s late strike gave Real Madrid victory over Inter Milan – their first Champions League win of the season.

Real looked in control when Karim Benzema rounded Samir Handanovic to put them ahead and Sergio Ramos headed in his 100th goal for the club.

But moments later Lautaro Martinez scored from Nicolo Barella’s backheel pass and Ivan Perisic levelled with a composed finish from a Martinez header.

Rodrygo was Real’s hero with a powerful effort from Vinicius Jr’s pass.

Real are level on four points with second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. Inter are bottom on two points.

Gladbach thrashed Shakhtar 6-0, with Alassane Plea scoring a hat-trick, with his first three Champions League goals.

In another thrilling encounter, in-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning 5-nil win at Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.

Portugal international Jota showed why he was given a start ahead of Roberto Firmino by scoring for a fourth consecutive game, dinking in a delightful opener before doubling the lead with a thumping strike at the near post.

He completed his triple in the second period, collecting Sadio Mane’s pass before going round goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotting into an open net.

In between Jota’s third, the Reds netted two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half as Mohamed Salah took full advantage of an exposed backline to run clear and curl home and Mane clipped in the fourth.

In another match played this morning, Gabriel Jesus marked his return from injury with a fine finish as Manchester City beat Olympiakos 3-nil to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group C.

City had taken an early lead through Ferran Torres’ cool finish but made hard work of what should have been a straightforward night against the Greek champions.

They needed Jesus, who had not played since 21 September because of a knee injury, to come off the bench and fire home their second goal with nine minutes remaining, blasting into the roof of the net from a narrow-angle.

Another substitute, Joao Cancelo, added gloss to the scoreline when he brilliantly curled home a third goal before the end.

[Source: BBC]