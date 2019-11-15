Real Madrid just a win away from clinching La Liga title

Real Madrid is just a win away from clinching the La Liga title after they managed to overcome Granada 2-1.

Real maintain the lead on the standing with 83 points followed closely by Barcelona with 79 points after 36 matches.

First half goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema were enough to seal victory and earn maximum points for Madrid.

Granada tried hard for a late fight back after Darwin Machis pulled one back to make it 1-2 but Madrid held on to ensure they take maximum points from this match.

The Zinedine Zidane’s side will know if they celebrate on Friday after their match against Villarreal at 7am.

If Madrid do not earn maximum points on Friday then they will have to wait for their match against Leganes on Monday at 7am.

If Real Madrid lose both their matches and Barcelona win both the final matches then Barca have a chance to win the La Liga.

