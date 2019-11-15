Football
Real Madrid go top of La Liga
June 22, 2020 11:38 am
Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid [Source: La Liga]
Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga after a 2-1 hard-fought victory at Real Sociedad.
Zinedine Zidane’s side are level on points with Barca, who drew 0-0 with Sevilla on Friday, but go top because of their superior head-to-head record.
Sergio Ramos’ penalty after the lively Vinicius Jr was fouled gave the visitors the lead.
Karim Benzema doubled their advantage before Mikel Merino’s strike set up a tense finale.
Madrid – who have only won one La Liga title since 2012 – are now eight victories away from winning the league.
Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday with Real at home to Mallorca the next day at 8am.
