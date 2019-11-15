Real Madrid go top of La Liga

Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga after a 2-1 hard-fought victory at Real Sociedad.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are level on points with Barca, who drew 0-0 with Sevilla on Friday, but go top because of their superior head-to-head record.

Sergio Ramos’ penalty after the lively Vinicius Jr was fouled gave the visitors the lead.

Karim Benzema doubled their advantage before Mikel Merino’s strike set up a tense finale.

Madrid – who have only won one La Liga title since 2012 – are now eight victories away from winning the league.

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday with Real at home to Mallorca the next day at 8am.

[Source: BBC]