Real Madrid continues unbeaten start to the season

Substitute Vinicius Junior scored the only goal as defending champions Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had taken four points from their first two La Liga games – both away – but took a while to get going in their first home fixture.

Valladolid keeper Roberto made fine saves from Federico Valverde and Luka Jovic to keep the visitors in the game.

But Vinicius stabbed in the winner from close range midway in the second half.

The win moves Real joint top of La Liga alongside Getafe, Villarreal and Valencia on seven points.