RB Leipzig hammers VfB Stuttgart

RB Leipzig overcame VfB Stuttgart 4-nil in the Bundesliga this morning.

Jesse Marsch men dominated the second half after managing only a goal in the first spell.

Dominik Szoboszial struck twice, netting the first in the 38th minute before getting his second in the 52nd minute.

Midfielder Emil Forsberg and striker Andre Silva also got on the scoresheet for a convincing win.