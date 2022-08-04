Rawaqa to join camp, visa delays players’ arrival

Kavaia Rawaqa [Source: Facebook]

Rewa football defender Kavaia Rawaqa will join the team in Auckland today ahead of its first OFC Champions League match.

Coach Marika Rodu says Rawaqa didn’t travel with the team two weeks ago due to work commitments.

Apart from the 31-year-old, Rodu says international players Saani Issa and Brazilian Marcelo Tannus are yet to arrive in camp due to visa issues.

The mentor says despite this he has a plan in place.

“We knew they were arriving late so we started working on other changes in our line-up moving players around to cover for these players that have not arrived. I guess this is one of our strengths, our ability to dig deep into our squad.”

Rodu adds his players’ cover-up for each other well when rotations take place and this is something they’ve been doing in domestic competitions.

Rewa’s opening match is against Nikao Sokattak tomorrow at 3pm.