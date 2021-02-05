Ravnil Pratap is interim Labasa coach

Labasa Football Assistant Coach Ravnil Pratap is now the interim coach for the Babasiga Lions.

Pratap takes over from Ronil Lal who has resigned from the role due to personal reasons.

Pratap will be working closely with veteran defender Taniela Waqa as the side prepare for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Association President, Rayaz Khan, has assured fans that preparation for the CvC will not be affected by the departure of Lal.

Khan says Labasa will start training next week.

The Babasiqa Lions will meet Suva in the first CvC leg at the ANZ Stadium on the 19th of this month.

The second leg will be played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.