Ravinesh Kumar withdraws complaint against Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association has received a withdrawal letter from its former Technical Director Ravinesh Kumar in relation to claims he made against the association.

Kumar had lodged the complaint with the Ministry of Labour last year, claiming that money was owed to him.

However, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel confirmed to FBC Sports today that there’s no longer any case.

“Ravinesh Kumar has withdrawn it and migrated to New Zealand if I’m not mistaken so there’s no case. We’ve got a withdrawal letter from him that was signed in front of the officer that was there.”

Kumar was stopped from helping out Nalovo FC in the National Club Championship and wasn’t recognized by Fiji FA as the Nadi coach.

Patel also stresses that Fiji FA had even paid out bonuses to its staff last year.

“None of the employees even during COVID-19 time we had paid the employees and this is something we have done for all the employees and we didn’t let any employee go home.”

He adds as a sporting body they were also facing issues in regards to sponsorship however they still paid their employees.