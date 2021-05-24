Home

Ravai to join national camp next week

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 6, 2022 6:34 am
Scottish-born Peter Ravai

Scotland-born Peter Ravai is expected to join the national football team camp next week.’

The 19-year-old has paternal links to Natuva in Tailevu and maternal links to Nakini, Naitasiri.

Ravai will arrive in the country and service his three-day quarantine before heading off to Ba to join the team in camp.

National football team manager Anushil Kumar says Ravai will be part of the trials that will to determine the final squad for the qualifiers in March.

Kumar adds his inclusion will add more depth to the side.

Ravai played for Hamburg FC, a professional club in Germany then moved to the UK in 2012 to play for Ashford United before joining Soccer Elite Football Academy in 2019.

He is currently part of the U-19 team of Maidstone United, a football club from the 6th tier of English football.

