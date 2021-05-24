Ravai joins national team in camp

Peter Ravai’s dream of donning the national jumper will soon become a reality.

Born and raised in Scotland, the Natuva in Tailevu native joins the national team’s camp today for the first time as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Ravai says being part of the national team is something he has been working on, all his life.

Article continues after advertisement

“To play for your country is a massive honor, not every player gets the opportunity and I just want to give something back to my parents. To play for the national team is massive.”

Having played for some of the best clubs in England like Ashford United FC and Maidstone United, the 18-year-old is hoping he can make an impact on the team.

“The structure could be better. There is always improvement in any national team, if I come into the team I can bring the style from the UK to Fiji, because in the UK it is very fast pace.”

No spot is confirmed in the national side, and players like Ravai will have to prove themselves first.

The national team will meet New Caledonia in its first match on the 18th of March in Qatar.