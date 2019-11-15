Raura and Tuivuna set to join Ba

More local football stars are expected to join the Ba side this season.

This is after the Men In Black has shown interest in recruiting another two high profile players during this transfer window.

Ba football has officially applied for the transfer of their former defender Laisenia Raura from Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The local football giant has also made their intentions known after applying for the transfer of Antonio Tuivuna from Labasa.

This means in total Ba at the moment have six players under their radar after Ben Aminio Mateinaqara, Muni Shivam Naidu and Samuela

Drudru has applied to join Ba two days ago.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Josaia Ratu has applied for his release from Nasinu to join Tavua.

The player transfer window will end on the 31st of this month.