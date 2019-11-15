Ratu Dau set for Tavua return

Former national football rep Ratu Dau looks set to feature for Tavua this season.

Dau who featured for Ba last year has applied for his transfer release to join Tavua, the same district where he started his career.

The former Ba striker started his career in Tavua youth team before making his debut for the senior side in 2016.

In 2018, Dau was called up by former coach Christophe Gamel to join the national side.

He made his debut as an 18-year-old when he came on as a replacement for Rusiate Matererega on the 5th of July, 2018 in Fiji’s 1-0 loss to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the player transfer window will close next Friday.