Ratu Anare double sinks Army

The Fiji Police team has retained their Ratu Sukuna Bowl title after beating Army 2-0 at Albert Park in Suva.

Labasa striker Ratu Anare scored both goals for Police.

The star-studded Police side dominated the first half with district reps including Anare, Tevita Waranivalu, Sairusi Nalaubu, and Filipe Baravilala leading the charge.

The first 45 minutes was played inside Army territory as the Blues pressed to find a goal.

But the Army’s defense stood tall denying the defending champs any chance to score.

However, Army could not maintain their firm defense with a strong counter-attack by Police seeing a smooth cross from Nalaubu setting up beautifully for Ratu Anare who placed it neatly into the net.

Army started off strong in the second half led by Christopher Wasasala but luck wasn’t on their side as they couldn’t get the finishing.

Sloppy play and poor defense by the Army resulted in Ratu Anare’s second goal with some individual brilliance.

Army was reduced to 10 men in the later stage of the second half when Epeli Saukuru was given the marching orders for dangerous play as the Police attack intensified.

