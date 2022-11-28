Rashford responds to England fans’ jeers

England forward Marcus Rashford [Source: Reuters]

England forward Marcus Rashford says the players do not “need fans to boo” them to know they have not played well.

The Three Lions sit top of Group B and remain in a strong position to reach the last 16, largely because of their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opener.

Their nil-all draw against the USA was greeted by loud jeers from fans at the final whistle.

The 25-year-old says every player in the group knew that they could have done better.

He believes if they play well in their next game, their performance against the USA will be forgotten.

England’s next match is against Wales on Wednesday at 7am.

You can catch all the action on FBC Sports HD channel.