Rashford needs to focus says Man United boss

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford needs to prioritize his football if he is to meet the twin challenges of playing for club and country.

The 23-year-old forward has earned huge praise for his off-field work around food poverty among children.

But United’s boss says Rashford is coming into the best age for a footballer and he’s got a challenge on his hands at Manchester United and has a challenge on his hands to play for England.

Article continues after advertisement

Rashford received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester this month.

However, Solskjaer says the forward must keep his focus on his day-job.