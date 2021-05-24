Rao’s double gives Ba first DPL win

Shameel Rao scored a brace of goals register Ba’s first win in the Digicel Premier League after defeating Navua 2-1 at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour today.
Navua scored first with Vinit Chand scoring in the second minute while Rao scored the equalizer just before the break.
Rao’s goal in the 71st minute sealed the win for the Men In Black.
