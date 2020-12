Ranitu, Nalaubu, Sharma join national football squad

Three new players have joined the national football training squad.

Out of the three, two are from Suva including Sairusi Nalaubu and Joeli Ranitu.

The two players featured prominently for Suva this season which resulted in their Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT triumph.

Nalaubu also scooped the golden boot award in both competitions.

The third new player is Labasa youngster Rajiv Sharma.

The national squad is having its final week of training camp at Fiji FA Academy in Ba this week.

The 22-member training squad:

Team: Akuila Mateisuva (Labasa FC), Lekima Gonerau (Labasa FC), Rajiv Sharma (Labasa FC), Ilisoni Logaivou (Labasa FC), Ashnil Raju (Labasa FC), Edward Aaron (Lautoka FC), Muni Shivam Naidu (Lautoka FC), Vereti Dickson (Nadi FC), Afraz Ali (Nadi FC), Inoke Turagalailai (Rewa FC), Patrick Joseph (Rewa FC), Anish Khem (Rewa FC), Setareki Hughes (Rewa FC), Tevita Warainivalu (Rewa FC), Sairusi Nalaubu (Suva FC), Beniamino Mateinaqara (Suva FC), Simione Nabenu (Suva FC), Remueru Tekiate (Suva FC), Filipe Baravilala (Suva FC), Christopher Wasasala (Suva FC), Joeli Ranitu (Suva FC), Abbu Zahid (Ba FC).