Ramos penalty sends Real Madrid four clear

Real Madrid are four points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought one-nil win over Getafe.

Madrid now has 74 points while Barcelona has 70 points after 33 matches.

Its was a 79th minute penalty from Sergio Ramos’ that earned Madrid crucial three points.

Real looked as if they were going to be frustrated until Mathias Olivera fouled Dani Carvajal, with Ramos stepping up to score his 21st consecutive penalty.

Getafe – who are in contention for a Champions League place – started well and Thibaut Courtois had to make three saves in the opening 12 minutes.

Real Madrid only need to win four of their final five games to finish above Barca for their second La Liga title since 2012.

[Source: BBC]