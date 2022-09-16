Ram sends FFA5 to OFC Cup semis

A Nemesh Ram goal seconds from the end has sent the Fiji Presidents Five into the cup semi-final of the OFC Futsal Cup underway in Suva.

Fiji needed a win to advance while a draw was all the Vanuatu team needed.

And it looked destined to fall in Vanuatu’s favour with both teams tied 2-all but a power play moment, saw goalkeeper Ram smash the winner to send the Fijians in a frenzy.

Ram was lost for words after the match.

“I’m very super happy and my team is also happy.”

Coach Vishaal Nadan says his young brigade never gave up.

“They played their hearts out and the word was for us to never say die, we always fight to the end. We took that in today and we fought to the end.”

Captain Aman Naidu had earlier hammered in a set piece, which gave Fiji a 2-1 lead but Rhydley Napau netted in the second spell to level.

Ravneel Pal got the other goal in the first half, while Vanuatu skipper Michel Coulon was also on the scorer’s list.

The main national side meets the Solomon Islands at 6pm and only a win will get them a spot in the last four.



Player of the match, Prashant Chand.

In another game player earlier today, New Caledonia beat Samoa 7-2.



[Video Source: OFC]