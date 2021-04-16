Ralulu scores first goal after three years

Labasa midfielder Akimi Ralulu had a lot to celebrate after the team’s win against Suva in round six of the Digicel Premier League.

The 23-year-old netted his first ever goal for Labasa since joining the team in 2018.

It was also the only goal scored in the 1-nil win against Suva at ANZ Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it was a special win for him.

“I feel good, it was my first goal since I started playing for Labasa and it was a proud moment for me and my teammates.”

He says from this point, it’s about getting better in every match.

Labasa is scheduled to face table leaders Lautoka in round seven of the league.

The league is expected to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.