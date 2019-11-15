Ralulu out for Labasa

The Labasa football side will be without their star midfielder Akeimi Ralulu in its Vodafone Premier League clash against Suva on Sunday.

Ralulu who is currently in camp with the national squad in Ba copped two double yellow cards in the league before the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

Labasa Coach Ronil Lal says they will have a few positional changes for the Suva match.

The two sides last met in the BOG pool play where they drew 1-1 and Lal says they need to be aggressive against the capital city side.

“The approach we take for a game is one of the main concerns we have against Suva we had a lot of chances we missed we went a goal down and then we equalized I think the focus is to press on early have that aggressiveness I think we lack that aggressiveness”.

Labasa will play Suva at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

The other two games on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm while Nasinu takes on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.