Ralulu goal sinks Suva

An Akeimi Ralulu goal was enough for Labasa to defeat rivals Suva in round six of the Digicel Premier League.

This is the team’s third clash at the ANZ Stadium this season, with Labasa now coming out victorious on two occasions.

Ralulu scored on the 15th minute after a powerful bullet shot from outside the penalty box.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 6 4 1 1 6 4 +2 13 REWA 6 3 2 1 8 3 +5 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADI 6 2 3 1 8 7 +1 9 BA 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 SUVA 6 2 1 3 3 4 -1 7 NAVUA 6 1 2 3 4 6 -2 5 NADROGA 6 0 2 4 3 9 -6 2

This is Labasa’s second win in the DPL so far while the Whites suffered its third consecutive loss.

Both teams now have mountains to climb in the next round, as Suva is scheduled to battle Ba while Labasa takes on the high-flying Lautoka side.