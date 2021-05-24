Rakula overcomes challenges

The struggle to look for football boots before every game is something that motivates Malakai Rakula to strive for excellence.

The 29-year-old put up a stunning performance in the Digicel Futsal IDC League match last night as Ba stunned Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1.

A familiar name in the national league, the Toge, Ba native has been through tough times and is clinging on to the hope of making his father proud.

“I love the sport, although I faced challenges along the way it is what puts me aside from the rest. I used to go around looking for boots from other people because couldn’t afford to buy my own so I aimed to always give my best in the sport”

Rakula moved to New Zealand two years ago after securing a contract with Manukau United, but even then, he was met with another obstacle.

“This is my second year playing Futsal, apart from that I play for Lautoka in the league. After returning from NZ due to COVID I want to try my best in local competitions so I can go back and continue playing and be able to earn for myself.”

Ba will play its second game against Lautoka at 7.30 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.