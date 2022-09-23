Rakiraki wins Primary Schools IDC

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rakiraki defeated Nadi in the penalty shoot-out to claim the Digicel/Ram’s Cleaning Services Fiji Primary Schools IDC at Garvey Park in Tavua.

They won the title after 20 years.

The match was forced in the penalty shoot-out after both teams were locked at 1-1 at fulltime.

In the semi-finals, Nadi beat Lautoka 1-0 while Rakiraki defeated Rewa 2-0.

Rakiraki earlier beat Nasinu 1-0 in the quarter-final.

Nadi thrashed Navua 3-0 in their quarter-final encounter.

Looking at the other two quarter-finals, Rewa defeated Seaqaqa 2-1 while Lautoka won 2-0 against Nadroga via penalty kicks.