Rakiraki wins Primary Schools IDC

Rakiraki defeated Nadi in the penalty shoot-out to claim the Digicel/Ram’s Cleaning Services Fiji Primary Schools IDC at Garvey Park in Tavua.
They won the title after 20 years.
The match was forced in the penalty shoot-out after both teams were locked at 1-1 at fulltime.
In the semi-finals, Nadi beat Lautoka 1-0 while Rakiraki defeated Rewa 2-0.
Rakiraki earlier beat Nasinu 1-0 in the quarter-final.
Nadi thrashed Navua 3-0 in their quarter-final encounter.
Looking at the other two quarter-finals, Rewa defeated Seaqaqa 2-1 while Lautoka won 2-0 against Nadroga via penalty kicks.
