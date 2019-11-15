Rakiraki secures first win in IDC

Rakiraki has moved up to second place in Group A after securing their first win in the Courts Inter-District Championship Senior Division pool stages.

The Maroons defeated Seaqaqa 3-1 to earn the much needed three points as they quest for a spot in the semi-finals.

Rakiraki had to play a catch-up game after Seaqaqa got on the scoreboard first through Dike Kalougata in the 21st minute.

The equalizer came through Ronald Dutt, five minutes later to head into the halftime break locked at 1-all.

Manager Shalvin Ram says the players performed according to the game plan.

The Ra based team came into the second spell with much enthusiasm, celebrating two early goals through Kelemedi Matou and Sailasa Nariu to secure the win.

Seaqaqa coach Mohammed Imran says it’s back to the drawing board for them.

Rakiraki will face Dreketi who is still out for their first win while Seaqaqa takes on Tailevu Naitasiri.