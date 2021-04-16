Rakiraki next for Northland Tailevu

The Northland Tailevu team is slowly finding its feet in the Digicel Senior League.

Last week the side defeated an experienced Tavua team 2-1 on their home ground at Garvey Park.

The upset win over Tavua after nine years has really boosted the morale in camp as the side prepares to take on Rakiraki this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Team coach Kritesh Prasad says they lost to Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil in its first match before two straight wins against Lami and Tavua.

Northland Tailevu is now third on the standings with six points and they’ll play Rakiraki this Sunday at 2pm at Penang Sangam High School.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, Lautoka will host Nadroga on Sunday at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Rewa takes on Ba at 1pm before Nadi takes on Navua at 3pm at Uprising Sports Centre.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadroga/ Lautoka and Rewa/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.