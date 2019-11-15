Raju to feature for Labasa against Rewa

Labasa midfielder Ashnil Raju will run out for the Babasiga Lions this weekend in round one of the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Raju will again play against his elder brother and Rewa star Anish Khem.

However, Raju will miss the rest of the Labasa games due to personal commitments.

Labasa coach Ronil Lal says the only worry for him at the moment is they’ll feature in the rest of the tournament without his star midfielder.

“The only setback we have is Ashnil Raju won’t be able to play in this tournament as he is getting married so we all wish him well but he will be part of this weekend for us against Rewa.”

However, Lal says it’s great to have Lekima Gonerau back for the Fiji FACT after he missed the Courts IDC due to injury.

The Fiji FACT starts this weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.