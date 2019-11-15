Rainy weather conditions affecting Nadi football’s preparation

Rainy weather conditions are affecting Nadi Football’s preparation towards their Vodafone Premier League match.

Nadi was supposed to meet Ba last Saturday but the match was postponed due to wet conditions.

Head Coach Kamal Swamy says since Saturday, the side has not been able to meet up for training.

“So basically we are in a position where we just go into fitness but that is not football, I mean like the rainy weather will continue and then next week if it clears still we will not be able to get the grounds because it will be boggy”

The Ba versus Nadi match has been postponed and shifted to next week Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ba will face Lautoka this Wednesday at Churchill Park, Lautoka.