Ragata's save secures Futsal IDC final for Lami

Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami defeated star-studded Extra Supermarket Rewa side 4-3 in penalty-kicks in the second semifinal of the Vodafone Futsal IDC at the FMF Gymnasium.

Lami goalkeeper Emori Ragata was the hero for the side as he managed to save the deciding kick taken by Setareki Hughes in the do or die situation.

The match was forced into penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 3-all after extra-spell.

Rewa fought back and Bruce Hughes scored in the last second to level scores to 3-all and force the match into extra-spell.

Manasa Levaci, France Catarogo and Jonetani Buksh scored for Lami while Bruce Hughes scored a double and Tevita Warainivalu got a goal for Rewa.

Lami will now face Jet Bar Grill Suva in the final at 5:45pm.

The defending champions defeated Lami 2-1 in their pool match.

In the earlier matches today, Hyperchem Lautoka claimed fifth spot after defeating House Vale Builders Tavua 4-0 while Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Dreketi 4-3 to win the 7th spot.