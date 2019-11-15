Radrigai expected to return for Lautoka

The Lautoka football side is expected to welcome back one of their star players today when they play Lae City FC in their OFC Champions League group B match.

Dave Radrigai who missed the first match against Malampa Revivors due to suspension is expected to play today along with Shazil Ali who was earlier ruled out due to illness.

Radrigai has more than 20 international caps for Fiji and his experience should serve as vital to their cause.

Lautoka coach Anand Sami says their defenders will have to improve their performance against Lae.

‘Definitely we’ll have to polish up like pressing up very quickly for the ball carrier but players have to get the shape defending the shape have to be there so we have to stop the goal-scoring area‘.

Sami says the defenders are falling behind the ball and they’re not trying to press the player with the ball and they’re giving opposition plenty of time to play the long ball or hit it in the scoring areas.

Lautoka will take on Lae City at 12pm today at Luganville Soccer City Stadium n Vanuatu.

Meanwhile, Lautoka is still leading the Vodafone Premier League table with six points.

Only two VPL games will be played this weekend with Labasa taking on Rewa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm while Nadi host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Nadi-Nasinu match on Radio Fiji Two.