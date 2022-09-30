Radrigai and Mateinaqara in doubt for IDC

The fate of suspended national players Beniamino Mateinaqara and Dave Radrigai is yet to be determined by the Fiji Football Association disciplinary committee.

The duo were suspended from the national camp due to unacceptable behavior earlier this year as the side was preparing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 OFC qualifier.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms, they will await the national team manager and physiotherapist to arrive from Vanuatu this weekend so they may be cross examined in the hearing of Mateinaqara’s case.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re trying to organize a disciplinary meeting on 4th of October to ensure that Ben goes through the proceeding as his was deferred as witnesses were away overseas so the Fiji team is coming back on Monday, the national team manager and the physiotherapist”

Yusuf says Dave Radrigai’s case has been reviewed awaiting judgment from the committee.

The decision by the disciplinary committee will decide whether the two will play in the Courts Inter District Championship next week.

The IDC officially kicks off on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys take on Solomon Islands in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup playoff at 2pm today.