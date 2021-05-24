Home

Racial abuse aimed at England players

| @BBCWorld
September 4, 2021 12:20 pm
Objects, including a flare, were thrown on to the pitch in Budapest. [Source: BBC Sports]

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after racist abuse was aimed at England players during Thursday’s 4-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were both targeted.

England players were also pelted with objects in the second half and a flare was thrown on the pitch by the home fans at Puskas Arena.

Article continues after advertisement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged FIFA to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good

On Friday afternoon, football’s world governing body FIFA said disciplinary proceedings had been opened following analysis of the match reports.

 

 

[Source: BBC Sports]

