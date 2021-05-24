Racial abuse aimed at England players

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after racist abuse was aimed at England players during Thursday’s 4-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were both targeted.

England players were also pelted with objects in the second half and a flare was thrown on the pitch by the home fans at Puskas Arena.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged FIFA to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good

On Friday afternoon, football’s world governing body FIFA said disciplinary proceedings had been opened following analysis of the match reports.

[Source: BBC Sports]