Race to Fiji FACT will be tough says Rodu

The race for the Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament will be tougher and interesting this year.

One of the districts that is after one of the top six spots for the tournament is Rewa.

At the moment only host Labasa is confirmed for the Fiji FACT.

Article continues after advertisement

The tournament was previously scheduled to be held in Suva, but in light of the current pandemic, Fiji FA has shifted it to Labasa in November.

Rewa FC Acting-Head Coach Marika Rodu says with eight district teams competing for a spot, he knows there is a lot of work that needs to be done to earn a place at the Fiji FACT.

“At the moment there is no indication of any team that would miss out because everybody is currently in the race for the top five position so anybody can miss out in the Fiji FACT.”

Meanwhile, Fiji FA met with the Labasa Town Council yesterday and is awaiting the engineer’s certificate for the tournament to be held at Subrail Park.