Race for second DPL spot heats up

The race for second place in the Digicel Premier League will be intense and Labasa knows it won’t be an easy feat.

Labasa has 19 points with two games left and are behind Rewa, Suva and Ba.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says this weekend will be crucial for them as they will be going against two of the toughest teams this season.

“Going to the west it will be really tough for us and it all depends how we prepare in every way we have to be prepared for Ba and Lautoka it will be a tough match so we have to be 100% prepared”

Labasa will play its first match against Ba at 7pm on Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Its second match on Sunday will be against Lautoka at 3pm at the same venue.

Before that, Suva faces Ba at 1pm and you can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Rewa takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.