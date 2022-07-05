Race for DPL title intensifies

Labasa will host Suva in Round 12 of the Digicel Premier League

The race for the Digicel Premier League title heats up as only six rounds remain until the conclusion of the competition.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says matches should be more interesting now especially after last weekend’s results.

Pal says Ba ended Suva’s winning run on Sunday opening up their prospect of clinching the title.

Suva is at the top of the ladder, only a point away from second-placed Rewa and two away from the Men-in-Black.

Round 12 starts on Friday with Labasa hosting Suva at Subrail Park at 7pm.

A triple-header is set to be staged at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday starting at 12pm between Ba and Navua.

At 2pm Nadi faces Nasinu clash while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa also on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.