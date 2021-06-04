Quick action saved Eriksen: Cardiologist

Players and medical team have been commended for their quick action today which helped save the life of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Sports cardiologist Professor Sanjay Sharma, who is chairman of the expert cardiology consensus panel for the Football Association, told the BBC, the thing that saved Eriksen’s life was very urgent and rapid medical attention.

The match was suspended for almost two hours before it resumed and Finland came out on top with a 1-0 win.

[Source: Reuters]

However, one Danish newspaper put it: “Denmark lost. But life won.”

Eriksen’s Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku who scored two goals for Belgium in their 3-0 win against Russia today says it was an emotional day for him.

“For me it was difficult today to play because my mind was with my teammate Christian, I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him. I cried a lot because I was scared obviously you know we live strong moments together for a year and half I spend more time with him than with my family so my thoughts are with him, his girlfriend, with his two kids and his family”.

In another EURO 2020 game today, Switzerland drew 1-all with Wales.

There will be three games tomorrow starting with England and Croatia at 1am followed by the North Macedonia and Austria match at 4am before Netherlands take on Ukraine at 7am.

