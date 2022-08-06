Queensland futsal rep hopes to return to Fiji

Amelia Morris eager to come back.

Playing amongst some of the best Futsal teams has helped the Queensland Elite team.

The Australian based side hopes to return to Fiji for more competitions in the future.

The experience is priceless for Amelia Morris who is eager to come back.

“This is an experience that is going to change their lives. Being able to compete against other countries is just amazing. All this players from Lautoka, Suva and Ba have been fantastic to play against.”

For a person who plays football and futsal, Morris says the two sports complement each other.

“I have four trainings a week. People say soccer can ruin futsal and vice versa. I think I can add the skills I learn in each and apply them to my game.”

The Queensland Elite team had a successful outing at the 2022 Viti Futsal competition taking out the Under-15 Girls Open grade title.