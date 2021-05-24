Home

Football

Queen recalls 1966 as she wishes England team well

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 11, 2021 8:12 am

Queen Elizabeth has sent her “good wishes” to the England team ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

She recalled presenting the World Cup trophy in 1966 and says she hoped that history would record the team’s success but also “the spirit, commitment, and pride with which you have conducted yourselves”.

The monarch says she had seen what it meant to the players to win a major tournament 55 years ago.

She sent her congratulatory message to the team for reaching the final of the European Championships and with the hope that history will be created.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday evening, Manager Gareth Southgate said they received a letter from the Queen and the Prime Minister to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way.

Gareth Southgate’s team play Italy at Wembley tomorrow.

 

