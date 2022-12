[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists are now confirmed after the last two round of 16 games today.

Brazil meets Croatia at 3am on Saturday followed by Netherlands and Argentina at 7am.

Another two quarter-finals will be played on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Morocco takes on Portugal at 3am and France battles England at 7am.

You can watch all the quarterfinals on FBC Sports HD channel.