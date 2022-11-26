Qatar out of World Cup

Hosts Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 this morning.
Qatar was beaten 3-1 by Senegal in their second match.
The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal has three.
Qatar is without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday.
The hosts cannot qualify despite the result of their final match against the Netherlands on Wednesday.
