Qalica can become one of the best strikers: Swamy

With the right guidance, Nadroga coach Kamal Swamy believes Laisari Qalica has the potential to be one of the top strikers in the country.

Qalica who scored the Stallions first goal in their 2-all draw against Suva last weekend, has been instrumental in Nadroga’s last three outings.

Swamy says the 26-year-old will go a long way in his career.

Article continues after advertisement

“He needs to be more consistent, for sure he lost a few balls in the midfield. He is a good player and we need to encourage him and if we continue to do that I think he will be one of the top strikers in the country.”

Qalica will feature in Saturday’s clash against Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

In other matches, Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park, Rewa takes on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, and Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex while.

All games will be played on Sunday and kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5