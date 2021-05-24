Home

Football

Qalica can become one of the best strikers: Swamy

Karalaini Tavi
November 10, 2021 4:16 pm
Laisari Qalica against Nadi [left] and against Suva [Source: Fiji Football]

With the right guidance, Nadroga coach Kamal Swamy believes Laisari Qalica has the potential to be one of the top strikers in the country.

Qalica who scored the Stallions first goal in their 2-all draw against Suva last weekend, has been instrumental in Nadroga’s last three outings.

Swamy says the 26-year-old will go a long way in his career.



“He needs to be more consistent, for sure he lost a few balls in the midfield. He is a good player and we need to encourage him and if we continue to do that I think he will be one of the top strikers in the country.”

Qalica will feature in Saturday’s clash against Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

In other matches, Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park, Rewa takes on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, and Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex while.

All games will be played on Sunday and kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA8611115+619
BA8413117+413
REWA9333109+112
NADI92521012-211
SUVA9324710-311
LABASA624020+210
NADROGA9144813-57
NAVUA8125610-45
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBavsNadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMRewavsLabasaANZ Stadium
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavuavsSuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautokavsNadiChurchill Park
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

