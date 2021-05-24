Football
Qalica can become one of the best strikers: Swamy
November 10, 2021 4:16 pm
Laisari Qalica against Nadi [left] and against Suva [Source: Fiji Football]
With the right guidance, Nadroga coach Kamal Swamy believes Laisari Qalica has the potential to be one of the top strikers in the country.
Qalica who scored the Stallions first goal in their 2-all draw against Suva last weekend, has been instrumental in Nadroga’s last three outings.
Swamy says the 26-year-old will go a long way in his career.
“He needs to be more consistent, for sure he lost a few balls in the midfield. He is a good player and we need to encourage him and if we continue to do that I think he will be one of the top strikers in the country.”
Qalica will feature in Saturday’s clash against Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.
In other matches, Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park, Rewa takes on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, and Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex while.
All games will be played on Sunday and kick off at 3pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|19
|BA
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|REWA
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|9
|+1
|12
|NADI
|9
|2
|5
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|11
|SUVA
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADROGA
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|vs
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|vs
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|vs
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|vs
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park