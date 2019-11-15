Punjas BOG semifinalists confirmed

The Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament semifinalists at Churchill Park have been confirmed.

Priceline Pharmacy Ba will face Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa in the first semifinal while All in One Builders Nadi will face Flow Valves Suva in the second semifinal.

The Men in Black topped Group A with Suva going through as runners-up after the Capital City side defeated Ba 1-0 in their final pool match today.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi, on the other hand took the top spot in Group B with Rewa qualifying into the semifinals as runners-up following the Jetsetters 3-2 win over Lautoka in the final pool match.

The Nadi team captain Avinesh Suwamy scored hat-trick in this match.

Suwamy scored the first two goals in the first half.

Nadi team captain Avinesh Suwamy after qualifying for the semifinals as Group B winners.#FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #Fiji Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 8, 2020

The hosts tried hard in the second half and managed to score two quick goals through Merrill Nand and Muni Shiwam Naidu to level scores.

Nadi team captain scored his third goal in the second half to get the maximum points from this match.

All in One Builders Nadi team coach Kamal Swamy after defeating Lautoka 3-2 in the final pool match.#FBCNews Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 8, 2020

The semifinals will kick-off at 2pm next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and the final will be played next Sunday.

Ba will face Rewa at 2pm while Nadi will play Suva at 4pm next Saturday.