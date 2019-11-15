Suva to face Rewa in historic BOG final

History will be created tomorrow when Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva will face Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa in the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament final.

This will be the first time in BOG history when two southern teams meet in the final on western soil.

The Capital City side had to come from behind to beat All in One Builders Nadi 2-1 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

All In One Builders Nadi team coach Kamal Swamy after going down to Flow Valves/island Accomodation Suva in the Punjas #BOG2020 semifinal.

The match was forced into extra-spell when both teams were locked at one-all until the full time whistle.

Flow Valves/Island Accomodation Suva team co-captain Filipe Baravilala after qualifying for the Punjas #BOG2020 final.

Rusiate Matarerega opened the account in the 59th minute to give the Jet Setters the lead.

Punjas BOG2020 second semifinal:All in One Builders Nadi 1-0 Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva

The Capital City side captain Ravinesh Karan Singh leveled scores in the 84th minute for a one-all score.

Punjas BOG2020 second semifinal update: Goal Highlights GOAL! Ravinesh Karan Singh All in One Builders Nadi 1-1 Flow

Sairusi Nalaubu scored the winner for the Capital City side in the 9th minute of the first extra-spell.

The Suva vs Rewa final will kick-off at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Flow Valves/island Accomodation Suva team coach Babs Khan after qualifying for the Punjas #BOG2020 final.

You can watch this match live on FBC TV and catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

The Avinesh Suwamy captained side will play in the 3rd/4th playoff against Priceline Pharmacy Ba at 12:30pm.

The Men in Black went down the Rewa 9-10 in penalty shootout after both sides were locked at two-all until the end of extra spell.