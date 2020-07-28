Punjas BOG fixtures released

The Punjas Battle of the Giants fixtures are out.

The tournament set to kick-off on 7th August will see the first match between Nadi and Navua at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Defending champions Labasa will take on the Capital side at 2pm while Ba faces Nasinu at 4pm followed by Lautoka and Rewa at 6.30pm.

The pool stages will commence until August 9th with the semi-final and final to be played a week later on the 15th and 16th.

The winner of the Punjas BOG tournament will walk away with $18,000 while the runners up will receive $5,000.